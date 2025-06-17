MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MDM Permian Stock Performance
Shares of MDMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,026. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
MDM Permian Company Profile
