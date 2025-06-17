MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MDM Permian Stock Performance

Shares of MDMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,026. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.