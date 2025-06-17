Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,527 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

