Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 39,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $32.94.
About Mitsui Fudosan
