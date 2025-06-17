Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 39,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

