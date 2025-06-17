La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $36.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

