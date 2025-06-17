La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $36.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
