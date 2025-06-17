Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $705.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

