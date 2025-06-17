Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 183,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,022,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vital Farms Trading Up 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $38,316.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,745.81. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,324 shares of company stock worth $3,057,624 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

