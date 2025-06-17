Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 251,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 84,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

