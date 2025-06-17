Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 1,052,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,189,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

