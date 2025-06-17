Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 608,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 193,925 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

