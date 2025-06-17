UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,329,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,450,112 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UWM by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $6,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.