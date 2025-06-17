Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 550474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,789.90. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $221,575.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,860.45. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,031. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

