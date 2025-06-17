Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,526,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 965,781 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.