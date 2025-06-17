3,524 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 143.5% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

