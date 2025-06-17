Grove Bank & Trust Buys 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 2.6%
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.00 and its 200 day moving average is $419.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
