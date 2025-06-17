Grove Bank & Trust Buys 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.00 and its 200 day moving average is $419.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

