JLB & Associates Inc. Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.