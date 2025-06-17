Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 4,710,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

