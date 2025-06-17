Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

TSE IVN traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,438. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$20.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

