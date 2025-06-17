Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5%
Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$185,200.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- About the Markup Calculator
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.