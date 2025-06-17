Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.05. The company had a trading volume of 408,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.96. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$185,200.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.