Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.37” Price Target for Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) received a C$0.37 price objective from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE YEG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. Yorkton Equity Group has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.22.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

