Phil Aspin Sells 11,682 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin sold 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.76), for a total value of £135,628.02 ($184,052.14).

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Aspin purchased 14 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £162.82 ($220.95).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.5%

LON:UU traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,160 ($15.74). 1,051,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,118.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,049.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts expect that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.