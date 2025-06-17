British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 39 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($204.29).
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($204.21).
- On Monday, April 14th, David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($201.76).
British Land Stock Down 0.3%
British Land stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 386.20 ($5.24). The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 386.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.