British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 39 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($204.29).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($204.21).

On Monday, April 14th, David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($201.76).

British Land Stock Down 0.3%

British Land stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 386.20 ($5.24). The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 386.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

About British Land

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

