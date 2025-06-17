UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Peter Durhager Acquires 1,151 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager purchased 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £1,369.69 ($1,858.72).

UIL Stock Up 0.4%

UTL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.61). 19,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925. The stock has a market cap of £105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.80. UIL Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.60.

About UIL

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

