UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires 15,636 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 15,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £18,606.84 ($25,250.16).

UIL Stock Up 0.4%

LON UTL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119 ($1.61). 19,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.60. UIL Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.64).

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

