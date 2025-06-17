NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 880,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 106,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,165. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

