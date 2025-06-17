IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 9.4% Higher – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 543,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 396,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 11.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$71.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

