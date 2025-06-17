Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.91. 13,242,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 57,290,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,283,000 after buying an additional 2,430,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 3,521,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 644,455 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

