iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

Get iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF alerts:

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.