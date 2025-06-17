L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

LBGUF remained flat at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

