L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
LBGUF remained flat at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.11.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.