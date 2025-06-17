iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 175,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $155.17. 44,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

