Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 944,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.31. 293,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,009. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.