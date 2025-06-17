Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $81.22. Approximately 2,210,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,845,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Roku Stock Down 2.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $2,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,467.31. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,114 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after buying an additional 254,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

