CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $486.00 and last traded at $488.94. Approximately 744,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,001,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

