Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Trading Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 15,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

