Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and related healthcare products. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to potential breakthroughs and patent-driven growth in the biopharma sector, while accepting risks tied to regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $818.56. 2,753,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,766. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $134.63.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,354,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,162,126. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

