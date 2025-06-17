Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.66 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

