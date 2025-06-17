Greenbush Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

