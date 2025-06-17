Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ossiam increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

