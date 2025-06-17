Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 985 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

