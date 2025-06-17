Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

