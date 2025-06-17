JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

