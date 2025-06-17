Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 2,726 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

