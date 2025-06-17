Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – June 17th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, and EMCOR Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal energy, or that supply equipment and services to support those technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders seek exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector—often driven by policy incentives and technological advances—while also aligning their portfolios with environmental and sustainability goals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 21,349,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,832,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 1,758,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,295. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $357.27. The stock had a trading volume of 426,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.95 and a 200 day moving average of $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 1,685,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $481.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

