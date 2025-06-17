Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

LON:IBST traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,456,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,080. The company has a market capitalization of £618.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 150.09 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 212 ($2.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.09.

In related news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £246,199.36 ($334,101.45). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

