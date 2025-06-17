Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – June 17th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, GE Vernova, Vistra, NuScale Power, and Constellation Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventories of nuclear warheads and weapon-usable fissile materials (such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium) held by a state. They include deployed and reserve warheads as well as stored fissile material that could be assembled into additional weapons. Tracking and reporting these stocks is a cornerstone of arms-control, nonproliferation and strategic-stability efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,366,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $73.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.55 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.80. 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,338. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

