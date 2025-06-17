Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in the development, production or distribution of renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the clean-energy sector, support sustainability goals and potentially benefit from government incentives or long-term growth trends as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. 1,206,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,295. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,191. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC remained flat at $3.61 on Tuesday. 68,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,428. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

