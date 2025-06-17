Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

MakeMyTrip, Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, Pool, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel, hospitality, recreation and entertainment—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and sports franchises. They serve as a barometer of consumer discretionary spending on vacations, dining, movies and other non-essential activities. Because demand for leisure services often rises and falls with economic cycles, tourism trends and seasonality, these stocks can be more volatile than those in staple or utility sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,022. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.48. 735,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.27. The company had a trading volume of 270,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.52 and a 200 day moving average of $328.43. Pool has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

