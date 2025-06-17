Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Safestay Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SSTY traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25.48 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 86,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.45. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.95 ($0.38).

About Safestay

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

