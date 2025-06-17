Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3 – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oxford Technology VCT 3 Stock Performance
Shares of LON OT3 remained flat at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4,375.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.42. Oxford Technology VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17 ($0.23).
About Oxford Technology VCT 3
