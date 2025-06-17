Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry Sells 100,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

David Lewis Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

Shares of SEI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.74. 131,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,875. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

