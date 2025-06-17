Rakuten Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,484,312,000 after buying an additional 268,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,761,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,600,277,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,867,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

